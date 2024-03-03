América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,080 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.72 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

