American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

