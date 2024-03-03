Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARG opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$1.85.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1619385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.