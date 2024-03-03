Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

