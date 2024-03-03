Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,285 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $963,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $16,177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,723. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

