Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Accenture worth $1,315,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $380.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,053. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $382.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

