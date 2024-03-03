Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,491,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,773. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.41 and its 200-day moving average is $421.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $471.77. The company has a market cap of $377.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.