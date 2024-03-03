Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of BlackRock worth $1,014,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLK traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $814.83. 431,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,483. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $796.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

