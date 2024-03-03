Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,631 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,879,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,358. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $451.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

