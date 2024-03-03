Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,031,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,503,485 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,528,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

