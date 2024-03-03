Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 553,946 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Automatic Data Processing worth $855,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.