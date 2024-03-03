Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,212,030 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,738,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,212,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,035,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,901,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,727. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

