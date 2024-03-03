Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,259,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. 4,266,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,895. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.