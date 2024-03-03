Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

