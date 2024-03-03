Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

