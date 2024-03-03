Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.54% of Analog Devices worth $1,348,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.16. 2,934,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

