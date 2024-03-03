Analyzing American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) & Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Lithium and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 1 6 0 2.63

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than American Lithium.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -7.45 Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 1.82 $241.56 million $0.32 24.94

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Lundin Mining 7.12% 5.25% 3.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats American Lithium on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

