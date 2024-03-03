Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

