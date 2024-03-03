Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $16.98 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
