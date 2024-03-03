Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Trading Up 8.8%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 4,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Andritz Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.