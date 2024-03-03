ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.260-4.670 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

ANIP opened at $67.17 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,221,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

