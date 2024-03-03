AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $58,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

