AQR Capital Management LLC Has $56.92 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,382 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $56,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

