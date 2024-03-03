Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

