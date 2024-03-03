Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 475,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.4 %

VRT traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. 7,711,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,836. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

