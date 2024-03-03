Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires Shares of 85,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,245 shares of company stock worth $2,117,028. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. 28,881,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,634. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

