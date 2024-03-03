Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 67,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Adobe by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 208,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,086. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.56 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $258.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

