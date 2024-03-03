Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $29.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

