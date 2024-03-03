Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Harmonic worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,579,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmonic

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.