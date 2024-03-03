Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $203,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 348.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 420,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock traded down $16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. 6,716,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.05.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

