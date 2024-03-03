Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 2.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.09% of Vistra worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.50. 7,128,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

