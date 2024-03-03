Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 205,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,885. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

