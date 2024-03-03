Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 105,000 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Fluor worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 798.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 1,552,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,307. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

