Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 209,000 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Ferroglobe comprises about 1.2% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.54% of Ferroglobe worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Friday. 1,410,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

