Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 70,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.