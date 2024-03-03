Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes $376,000 Position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $10,116,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,030,579 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Trading Down 2.7 %

GWH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 539,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. ESS Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.12.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

