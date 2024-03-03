Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Trims Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

URA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,496. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

