Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 329,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

