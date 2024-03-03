Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,496,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468,766 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $100,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 930,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

