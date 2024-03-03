Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NOV worth $35,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in NOV by 21.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NOV by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in NOV by 26.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 203,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

