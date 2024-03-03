Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Northern Trust worth $178,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 168.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 407,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 255,740 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 277.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 67.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 18,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 452.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $82.66. 1,398,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,937. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

