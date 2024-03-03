Ariel Investments LLC Has $48.01 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Vail Resorts worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

