Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $148,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,730. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

