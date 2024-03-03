Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $60,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 557,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,604. The stock has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

