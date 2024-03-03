Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Littelfuse worth $84,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

