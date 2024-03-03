Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,811 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 3.41% of Manchester United worth $111,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,431,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 154,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 1,095,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

