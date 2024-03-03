Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $74,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 191.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,159,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.10. 1,573,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.26 and its 200-day moving average is $348.72. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

