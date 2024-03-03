Ariel Investments LLC Sells 197,953 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,953 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 9.42% of Resideo Technologies worth $217,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,813,000 after acquiring an additional 204,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after purchasing an additional 921,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 623,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,634. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $22.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

