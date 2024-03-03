Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $137,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,109. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

