Ariel Investments LLC Sells 222,162 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 754,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,162 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 105,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $679.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

